Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 98.56% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,923. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

