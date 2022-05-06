Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.68) to €18.90 ($19.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €20.00 ($21.05) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

