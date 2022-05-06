ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

