ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATA shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$59.00 target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ATA traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.97. 34,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,752. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. Analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.208807 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

