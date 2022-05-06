ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$62.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ATA traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$34.97. 34,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,752. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.39.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.208807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

