Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

AURA opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,617,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.