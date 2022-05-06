Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
AURA opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34.
About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.