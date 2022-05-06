Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,682,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.85 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

