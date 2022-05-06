Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.95 million to $42.80 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $186.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB opened at $2.93 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

