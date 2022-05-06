AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$90.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 203.54% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.88.

Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,376. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The stock has a market cap of C$791.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.16.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

