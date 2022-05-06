Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

ADSK stock opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.21. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $180.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

