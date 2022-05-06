Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. Autoliv has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

