Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $100.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

AVLR traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21. Avalara has a 52 week low of $69.14 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $356,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 52.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Avalara by 6,055.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $18,870,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

