Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Avast stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

