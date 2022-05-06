Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Avast stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.
About Avast
