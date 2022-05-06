Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

