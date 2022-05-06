Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

AVID stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

