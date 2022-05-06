Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

