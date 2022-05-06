AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

AXS stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

