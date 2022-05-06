AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

AXS opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $56,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,498,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 503,565 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

