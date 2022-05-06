B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

