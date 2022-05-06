B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$7.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,669.41. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.57. 383,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

