B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 2,419,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

