Baader Bank Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €5.58 ($5.87) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €188.22 ($198.13). 935,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($211.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €203.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €238.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

