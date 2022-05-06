Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.07.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

