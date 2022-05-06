Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BLZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.
NASDAQ BLZE traded down 1.46 on Friday, reaching 8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 8.75 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 10.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
