BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($10.74) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($6.93) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.62) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 786.33 ($9.82).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 760 ($9.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 735.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 628.36. The company has a market cap of £23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 495.70 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 782.40 ($9.77).

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($231,212.29). Insiders acquired 64 shares of company stock worth $44,688 in the last quarter.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.