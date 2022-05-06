Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.47.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $121.61 on Thursday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.75.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
