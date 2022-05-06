Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Balchem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Balchem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

