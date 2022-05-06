Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.