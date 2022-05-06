Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.94.

NYSE BLL opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $817,766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

