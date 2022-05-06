Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

