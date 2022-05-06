Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.07.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Bandwidth by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 53,059 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

