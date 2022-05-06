Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter.

