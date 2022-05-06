Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

