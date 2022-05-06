Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,783.89 ($47.27).
Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,319 ($41.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,225.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,982.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($43.18).
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
