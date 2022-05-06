Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 107.56 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.03.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

