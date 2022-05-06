Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($19.30) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.55) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.55) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($17.53).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,137.33 ($14.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 980.60 ($12.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,328.59.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

