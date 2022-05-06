Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,633 ($32.89).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,319 ($28.97) on Thursday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,083.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

