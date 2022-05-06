Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 862 ($10.77) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.83% from the company’s previous close.

BDEV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 788.25 ($9.85).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 479.35 ($5.99) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 477.10 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88). The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 528.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 624.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

