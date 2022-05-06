Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.
BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.77) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.75 ($9.75).
LON:BDEV opened at GBX 475.60 ($5.94) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 474.70 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 624.22.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Recommended Stories
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.