Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.77) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.75 ($9.75).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 475.60 ($5.94) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 474.70 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 624.22.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

