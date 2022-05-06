Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $570.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 214,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.