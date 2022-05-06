Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

BBSI opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

