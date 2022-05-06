Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

