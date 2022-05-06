Barrington Research Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.