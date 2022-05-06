Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,584,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,212,000 after buying an additional 85,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

