Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.87 ($109.33).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €78.03 ($82.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €77.62 and a 200-day moving average of €86.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.