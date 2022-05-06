Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.87 ($109.33).

BMW stock opened at €78.03 ($82.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

