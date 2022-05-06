BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$69.04 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$58.58 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The stock has a market cap of C$62.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5799999 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.54.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

