BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of BCE opened at C$69.04 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$58.58 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The stock has a market cap of C$62.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5799999 EPS for the current year.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.