Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.63.

NYSE BDX opened at $255.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

