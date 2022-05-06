Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

