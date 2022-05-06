Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.76 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

